Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a Super Bowl. Overall, he has been beyond amazing for the Chiefs and will look to continue that streak of playing well as the Chiefs enter the AFC Championship Game vs. the Bengals. However, Kelce has been in rumors lately not linked to football. Let’s take a look into Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall.

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce’s personal life has been widely publicized, and that would be understating the matter. In 2016, he made a whole TV show in collaboration with E!, called Catching Kelce, and it was about choosing his next partner. By April, Kelce selected and for around seven months dated winner Maya Benberry. However, in January of the following year, they broke up and it was clear that winning the reality show was not enough to take this legendary tight end’s heart. Influencer Kayla Nicole tried to do that from May 2017 until sometime in 2022 when the duo broke up. Now, Kelce is rumored to be dating Zuri Hall, so let’s take a look at what we know about her.

Zuri Hall was born on June 2, 1988, in Toledo, Ohio. Interestingly enough, her hometown is just around one and a half hours away from Kelce’s. Her upbringing was centered around various arts, as she was interested in acting for much of her early life. For her education, Hall went to Maumee Valley Country Day School and then graduated from Ohio State University in 2010. She got a degree in strategic communications and minored in theater, with most of her focus being on acting. Unfortunately for her, acting was not her path, but it still led her to TV, where she has worked in multiple positions to reach this place in her career.

She started out as a catch-all reporter on some local TV stations in Ohio, doing everything from the weather to interviews with celebrities. Her first bigger break was co-hosting and producing a lifestyle talk show on a local station in Dayton, Ohio. After that, she moved on to sports entertainment but moved away from home. Hall was the MC for the Indiana Pacers for two seasons, but also worked with the Indianapolis Indians, Indiana Fever in the WNBA, and worked on events such as the Super Bowl Village, when Indianapolis hosted the Big Game, the NCAA Women’s Final Four, and the Big Ten Tournament. All of this led to more success further in her career.

Hall proceeded to move on to MTV, where she hosted a variety of programs, most notably the Challenge of the Exes, and also to E!, where she hosted programs on TV and online. During that time, Hall also championed social issues, speaking on her position in the industry and trying to speak out on things that mattered to her. In 2019, she moved on to NBC’s Access Hollywood, but also to American Ninja Warrior. On ANW, she is a sideline reporter, speaking to the perspective warriors after they complete, or fail to, the course. Hall also hosts the AllAccess TV show on the same network, finally going back to the roots of her career in Ohio.

When it comes to personal life, we do not know much about it. Hall has worked on her professional career and even if there were people in her life, she kept them hidden fairly well. It makes sense that this relationship is still only rumored, as that would be Hall’s style. On the other hand, Kelce could also be in favor of keeping it under the radar, as his previous relationships have been in the public eye. Of course, that is in part due to Kelce choosing to create the reality TV show, but past experiences can be good teachers, and usually are. With a recent breakup that was also fairly public, it would be smart for Kelce and for Hall to keep this one for themselves for now.

Of course, nothing can be kept completely under the radar. As AS writes, the pair have some photos together, and, apparently, there is a video of them together and a photo taken at Arrowhead Stadium. All of these are only rumors, but still, it would be interesting to see whether the legendary tight end and the Access Hollywood reporter do have a thing going on.

This is all the information we have on Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall.