Published November 23, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers may be prepared to move on from one another. The Dodgers have been linked to free agents such as Justin Verlander and Aaron Judge, while Turner has been connected to the Philadelphia Phillies. But should the Dodgers and Turner consider reuniting?

LA needs a shortstop and Trea Turner is arguably the best all-around shortstop in baseball. He features strong defense, decent power, elite speed, and impressive hitting ability. He is not just one of the better shortstops in the game, but one of the best players in baseball. With that being said, let’s take a look at 2 reasons the Dodgers must re-sign Trea Turner in free agency.

Trea Turner proved himself under the bright lights

Time and time again, players move from small markets to Los Angeles or New York and struggle. Fans tend to forget how difficult it is to perform in big cities where the fans will let you hear it the moment you begin to slump and the media will not hold back.

Turner had some miscues during the postseason, but for the most part he displayed the ability to excel with the Dodgers. He hit .333 with 2 home runs for LA during the 2022 playoffs, per Baseball Reference.

Being able to perform well in a place like Los Angeles is something a player either has or they don’t have, and Trea Turner seems to have it. The Dodgers will surely take notice and consider this.

The Dodgers’ catalyst

Regardless of where Trea Turner bats in the lineup, he’s the kind of player who makes things happen. Yes, he features some pop. But Turner can get on base, steal a bag, and score a run in a hurry.

The Dodgers don’t have a ton of speed on the roster. Mookie Betts can still steal a base, and Gavin Lux has steady base running ability. But there is no question that Turner’s electrifying speed on the base paths is pivotal for the Dodgers. And Dave Roberts, who has one of the most notable stolen bases of all-time himself, has to appreciate Trea Turner in that regard.