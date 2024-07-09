As England prepares for their crucial Euro 2024 semi-final vs. the Netherlands, Trent Alexander-Arnold has come out strongly in defense of Harry Kane, who has faced criticism for his form in the tournament, reported by GOAL.

Despite scoring two goals so far in Euro 2024, Harry Kane's overall impact has been questioned by critics. The Bayern Munich striker has looked less sharp in front of goal, leading some to doubt his effectiveness and even suggest he should be dropped from the starting lineup. His performances have lacked the usual brilliance, sparking a debate over his place in the team.

However, Alexander-Arnold, a steadfast supporter of Kane, has dismissed these criticisms. He emphasized Kane's reputation as the “best finisher” he has ever played with and pointed to Kane's impressive record of 65 international goals—the highest in English history—to highlight his crucial role in the team.

Alexander-Arnold’s defense

Speaking to reporters, Alexander-Arnold passionately defended his teammate: “Anyone who is facing England would like to see Harry Kane not playing. I think we are talking about England’s record goalscorer, so that is as big as anything you can say about him. You just know he is a threat. Anything in and around the box, you need to be on red alert. He can finish it from any angle. I always say he is the best finisher I have seen or played with. He can find the back of the net from anywhere. He can drop down and build play up, and his hold-up play is incredible, too. All round, a fantastic player.”

Alexander-Arnold’s comments underscore the respect and belief Kane commands within the squad. With 65 international goals, Kane’s scoring ability and leadership on the pitch remain invaluable to England’s chances of success in the tournament.

As England gears up to face the Netherlands in the semi-finals in Dortmund, Kane will come up against Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold’s club teammate at Liverpool. Van Dijk is known for his formidable defensive skills, which adds another layer of challenge for Kane and the English attack.

Alexander-Arnold acknowledged the difficulty of the task ahead: “The quality he has got, I think anyone who has watched him play, at club level or for his national team, will say how good a player he is, so he has not got many weaknesses. I don’t know that I can be of much help to our attacking players, but we have got to get past him and get past them to reach a final.”

England's road to glory

England’s journey to the Euro 2024 final hinges on overcoming the Netherlands. The support and confidence shown by Alexander-Arnold in Kane reflect the strong belief within the team that Kane will rise to the occasion. With just two matches away from potentially lifting their first major trophy of the century, the stakes have never been higher for the Three Lions.

For Kane, the semi-final presents an opportunity to silence his critics and reaffirm his status as one of the world's top strikers. His teammates' faith in him could provide the motivation needed to regain his top form and lead England to victory.

As the semi-final approaches, England’s focus will be on meticulous preparation and strategy. The match against the Netherlands will not only test their skill but also their mental toughness. Every player, including Kane, will need to be at their best to secure a place in the final.

Should England triumph over the Netherlands, they will face either Germany or Spain in the final. Regardless of the opponent, the belief within the squad, as emphasized by Alexander-Arnold’s defense of Kane, will be crucial.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s heartfelt defense of Harry Kane highlights the unity and confidence within the England camp. As they prepare for the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands, Kane’s form and leadership will be pivotal. The journey to the final is fraught with challenges, but with unwavering support from his teammates, Kane is poised to prove his critics wrong and lead England to glory.