Trevor Lawrence is a quarterback in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence’s success at the collegiate level at Clemson made him the highest-touted prospect of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he went No. 1 overall in that draft. After a tough rookie season with the Jaguars, Lawrence took a huge leap in Year 2 and took his team to the playoffs and even won a game in historic fashion. In this article, we will be talking about Trevor Lawrence’s net worth in 2023, which has jumped up to $3 million.

Trevor Lawrence’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $3 million

Trevor Lawrence’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $3 million, according to Sportskeeda.

William Trevor Lawrence was born on October 6, 1999, in Knoxville, Tennessee. He then attended Carterville High School in Cartersville, Georgia, where he played football and basketball. In his freshman year, he threw for 3,042 yards and 26 touchdowns. The following year, he improved by passing for 3,042 yards and racking up 43 touchdowns.

From his sophomore year to senior year, Trevor Lawrence led the Purple Hurricanes to 41 straight victories along with two state championships and four regional titles. On top of that, he also received numerous high school player of the year honors. He even broke the state record for passing yards and touchdowns during his senior year, which were previously held by Deshaun Watson.

Due to his exemplary skills, Trevor Lawrence was touted as one of the best high school prospects of all time. He became a five-star recruit and eventually committed to play collegiate football for Clemson University on December 16, 2016.

As a freshman, he started as a backup to Kelly Bryant but had equal playing time in the team’s first few games. After four games, head coach Dabo Swinney named Trevor Lawrence as the full-time starter. He then led the Clemson Tigers to an undefeated regular season.

They were ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and defeated No. 3 Notre Dame in the 2018 Cotton Bowl Classic. In the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the Clemson Tigers defeated Alabama by a score of 44-16. Trevor Lawrence was named the Offensive MVP of the game and became the first true freshman to start for a national champion since 1985.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

In his sophomore year, Lawrence was named preseason ACC Player of the Year and was considered to be the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. Despite inconsistent play in the early part of the season, he still led the Tigers to an undefeated regular season and an ACC Championship Game win over Virginia.

Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers qualified for the National Championship Game for the second consecutive year. Unfortunately, he suffered his first loss in the collegiate level after falling to LSU by a score of 42-25 — snapping their 29-game winning streak.

The following year, he played for the first six games of the season. Unfortunately, he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 30, 2020, which made him quarantine and isolate for 10 days and forced him to miss two games.

Despite that, the Tigers advanced to the ACC Championship Game once again where they defeated Notre Dame. However, in the College Football Playoff Semifinals, Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers lost to Ohio State.

In three years of collegiate football with Clemson University, Trevor Lawrence played a total of 40 games and started in 36 of those. In his 36 starts, he led the team to a 34-2 record. He completed 758 passes out of 1,138 attempts for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 231 times and gained 943 yards with 18 touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence’s High School and College Achievements:

2017 Hall Trophy Recipient

2017 USA Today High School Football Offensive Player of the Year

1x Second-team All-ACC

2x First-team All-ACC

2018 ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year

2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year

2020 ACC Player of the Year

2021 ACC Athlete of the Year

2020 First-team All-American

2018 CFP National Championship Offensive MVP

2018 CFP National Champion

After a successful college career, Trevor Lawrence was regarded as one of the NFL’s highest-touted prospects as he was almost unanimously projected to be taken with the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He drew comparisons to the likes of Hall of Fame quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning. The slogan “Tank for Trevor” became popular among the fans of struggling teams.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished the 2020 season with a league-worst 1-15 record — selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. He then signed a four-year $36.7 million contract with a signing bonus of $24,118,900.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

In the final week of the preseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars named Trevor Lawrence as their starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

In his NFL debut, the Jaguars faced the Houston Texans and Lawrence finished with 332 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in a 37-21 loss. He got his first professional win in their Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He threw for 319 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. With the win, the Jaguars snapped their 20-game losing streak and Lawrence became the first NFL rookie to win in London.

The Jaguars only enjoyed two more wins after that. The first was against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, and the second win was during their last game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. They finished with a 3-14 record, with Urban Meyer getting fired before his first season was even complete.

As for the rookie, Trevor Lawrence started in all 17 games for the Jaguars and threw for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and a league-high 17 interceptions. He also finished second in rookie passing yards behind Mac Jones of the New England Patriots.

After the rookie-year struggles, Lawrence blossomed in Year 2. The gunslinger lived up to his No. 1 draft status by completing 66.3 of his passes for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. His QB rating jumped from 71.9 to 95.2 in the process.

This led to a much-improved Jaguars team, which went 9-8 after a sluggish start to the season to win the AFC South. Lawrence and the Jags then made history in the Wild Card Round, erasing a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to win and advance. While Jacksonville lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round, the 2022 season was a huge step forward for Lawrence. His stock and net worth should only go up from here, especially whenever he signs a big new contract in the future.

In terms of his endorsements, Trevor Lawrence signed with multiple big-name brands even before he got drafted. On April 23, 2021, Gatorade announced that they had signed the star prospect to an endorsement deal worth up to $2 million.

Hyped to announce our newest member of the family, @Trevorlawrencee. The time to fuel football’s next great leader is now! 🔋🏈 pic.twitter.com/oyWFi3PJnC — Gatorade (@Gatorade) April 23, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

On top of that, he also signed with big brands such as Bose, Adidas, FTX, and Blockfolio. He has also been in commercials for Subway. Obviously, all of this helps to contribute to Trevor Lawrence’s net worth in 2023, though the FTX deal obviously didn’t work out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

Were you surprised about Trevor Lawrence’s net worth in 2023?