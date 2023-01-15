In what’s been an NFL season filled with crazy comebacks, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off arguably the best one thus far over a stunned Los Angeles Chargers side. In terms of importance, it’s not even a question.

Lawrence was the definition of a deer in the headlights in the first half, at one point throwing more interceptions than actual completions as the Jaguars stared down a 27-0 hole. Under those circumstances in front of an antsy home crowd, one might just shut down and play scared. As the entire NFL world knows, that’s not what happened. (Via USA Today)

“I threw four picks in the first half and those guys beside me on offense and the guys on the other side of the ball never lost faith in me,” said Trevor Lawrence after the game. “That’s one thing that makes it easier. When you know you have guys who believe in you no matter what the circumstances are.”

Lawrence repaid his teammates’ trust with a masterful second half, which included three touchdown passes and a critical diving extension to complete a two-point conversion.

Trevor Lawrence TOOK FLIGHT to secure the 2-point conversion 😱pic.twitter.com/zvE60ruXf3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023

The Jaguars QB also made sure to credit the defense, which allowed just a single field goal of offense the rest of the way to allow the offense to complete the comeback.

“Our defense just kept getting stops for us, we been in that situation before – not that many points. That’s the thing, just the belief in this team. It’s really cool to see what could happen when everybody believes. I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did today and what the offense was able to do to bounce back and also the defense, if we didn’t believe in one another.”

Too much belief can sometimes burn you, but it can also lead to some of the most incredible things. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are proof of that.