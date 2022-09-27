Trevor Lawrence puts NFL on notice with bold claim after Jaguars destroyed Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars upset the odds in convincing fashion this past weekend in their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to an impressive 38-10 road victory. Lawrence discussed the state of the team after their big win, per Pro Football Talk.

“Obviously, the way we’ve played, you can’t deny that we are a really good team,” Lawrence said. “But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what they say about us. We know who we are. Our only goal on Sunday is to win the game. And the way people think about us, it doesn’t really matter. Every week we are going to prepare the same way. We’re going to be ready to play. We have a bunch of competitors, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Trevor Lawrence’s 2021 rookie season was filled with ups and downs. Notably, Urban Meyer’s hijinks proved to be an unfortunate distraction. But Lawrence ended the season on a high note which instilled hope into fans and the organization.

Jacksonville is now 2-1 this season after their lopsided victory over the Chargers. The Jaguars had previously defeated the Indianapolis Colts 24-0 in Week 2. They will need to continue playing well before they earn respect around around the league. However, Trevor Lawrence clearly believes in the Jaguars. The Clemson product is finding his footing in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see what the 2022 season holds for the Jaguars. It would be quite the accomplishment if they make the playoffs following their very forgettable 2021 season.