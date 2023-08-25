Trey Lance now finds himself with a new team after the San Francisco 49ers traded their former first-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-rounder. After falling down the depth chart behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold, the writing was on the wall. However, while he hasn't played a whole in the league yet, he has earned a nice amount of money from his career up until now. Lance being the third selection meant a very nice contract, which has contributed massively to his financial future. To know exactly how beneficial the NFL is for Lance, let's dig into Trey Lance's net worth in 2023.

Trey Lance's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $12 million

Trey Lance's net worth in 2023 is $12 million. This is according to numerous sources, including CA Knowledge. As said previously, the majority of the money comes from Lance's contract with the 49ers. The youngster signed a four-year, $34 million deal with the San Francisco-based franchise in 2021 when he was drafted. It is important to understand how Lance got to the NFL and the path he took there.

Lance was born in Marshall, Minnesota. He was born in May of 2000, and his father also played football. Carlton Lance was the cornerback for Southwest Minnesota State and played in Canada and the UK afterward. Lance was playing running back at first but switched to quarterback in middle school. When it was time to go to college, he was recruited by his preferred school, the University of Minnesota, but he was not intrigued by the prospect of playing wide receiver or defensive back. Thus, the choice fell to North Dakota State, where he indeed played quarterback.

At North Dakota State, Lance played three seasons, although only one effectively. His first one, he was red-shirting and only played two games, starting none. Still, he had two rushing touchdowns in the two games played. In his second season, however, Lance completely dominated. He played 16 games, started all 16, and had a wonderful year. He had 28 passing touchdowns with 2768 yards on 192 completions, while also adding 1100 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. It has to be mentioned that all of these came without one single interception.

After that season, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Lance only played one game for North Dakota State in the 2020 season. Still, he fulfilled the NFL rule of being three years removed from high school and he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. There, he was selected as the third pick by the 49ers, and that meant a whole lot to Lance financially, as he was guaranteed some serious money.

When it comes to finances directly, as already mentioned, his contract is for $34 million over a four-year period. Interestingly enough, rather than spreading the signing bonus across the four years, Lance decided to take home $22.1 million right away. He also got around $660 thousand in his base salary for this season.

This obviously helped to add to Trey Lance's net worth in 2023.

That number should rise as time goes on. According to his contract, he will get $940 thousand base salary next season and in the fourth year, it will be $1.055 million. These numbers do not include the roster bonus. Trey Lance will get an additional $1.3 million next season, an additional $2.8 million the season after, and $4.2 million as a roster bonus in his fourth year. These are massive numbers for the quarterback, especially considering that he just got into the league.

When it comes to endorsements, he has been fairly active in this field. Lance has not been shy to use the fact that he is playing in a huge city and a huge market, to further expand himself and his net worth. As of right now, he has partnered up with many companies to become their official ambassador. Some of these include the Italian company Panini, fast-food chain Chipotle, headphone makers Bose, Old Spice, Sleep Number, and Cantu Beauty. His deals with these companies, in terms of finances, have not been revealed, but with a net worth of $10 million in his rookie season, they are definitely not for small amounts.

As said above multiple times, Trey Lance is still young. More great contracts and even better endorsements should come as time goes on. That will be true especially if he is able to get more minutes on the field and maybe even give Dak Prescott a run for his money. Who knows.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Trey Lance's net worth in 2023?