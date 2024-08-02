One of the biggest shockers of the NFL offseason was Bill Belichick not landing a head coaching job, with several teams having vacancies at some point. NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman was also stunned to see that Belichick didn't get a coaching job, and he doesn't know if it's a possibility that he'll get one down the line.

“I'm totally surprised that there were that many jobs that were open and Bill Belichick didn't land any of them. That's surprising to me,” Aikman said on the Pat McAfee show. “I don't know if it's going to be easy for him to get a job quite honestly. If he didn't get one in this cycle, why would someone think it would be easier the next cycle?”

Aikman sang his praises for Belichick, but he also tried to keep it real about what people thought and how he failed to get a job.

“I'm hoping he coaches, I'm a big fan of Bill Belichick,” Aikman said. “I think everybody thought he would've got one of those jobs this year, the fact that he didn't, why would you think then that he's automatically going to get one next year?

Bill Belichick's coaching career could possibly be over in the NFL

During the offseason, there were several teams in the NFL that needed a head coach, and Bill Belichick was an option after he and the New England Patriots parted ways. The Atlanta Falcons were the only team that interviewed Belichick for their head coaching position, and he got as far as the second interview, but in the end, Raheem Morris was chosen as the option for the team.

The fear was that Belichick would want full control of the team, but he told the Falcons that he just wanted to coach, according to ESPN. Belichick comes from an old-school style of coaching, and in today's NFL, it might not mesh well with current players and staff in the league.

For now, it looks like Belichick isn't worried about coaching, after recently partnering with Underdog for a series called “Coach,” where he plans to share how organizations operate and break down schemes.

“I partnered with Underdog because Underdog is a sports company run by sports people,” Belichick said in an introduction video. “They want sports to connect to the fans, and that’s what I want to do. I want to find a connection to the fans, what they’ve asked me for in terms of content — behind-the-scenes information, decision making that goes on within the organization, and a breakdown of schematics and personnel within the game. Bring all these real football conversations and decisions to the fans.”

During the season, Belichick will also be on McAfee's show, he'll appear on Eli and Peyton Manning's “ManningCast,” and serve as an analyst on “Inside the NFL.”

Belichick is an eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach and ranks first among all NFL coaches in playoff wins.