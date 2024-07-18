It remains a question why a lot of squads did not want Bill Belichick after he parted ways with the New England Patriots. The defensive mastermind, architect of the dynasty, and Tom Brady's mentor can still use his schematic knowledge through broadcasts but that is clearly not what he wants. But, it looks like the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy are out of the picture.

Bill Belichick has all the intention to go back and coach in the NFL. It is reported that he could be making a move to help a team with their schemes and rotations come the 2025 season, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“Bill Belichick intends to coach in 2025. He's staying engaged in the game, he's showing up to roasts and he's now going to be on Inside the NFL. We've seen him showing up at different events. He's fully invested in – he wants to coach again. He wants to pursue the all-time wins record. Those are things that really matter a lot to Bill Belichick,” the renowned NFL insider said.

As of the moment, the legendary coach out of the Patriots system has a goal. This is why he is staying with the media for the 2024 season. He apparently wants to remind fans and the rest of the league that he is not Darth Vader. His biggest aim in this gap year in coaching will also be bettering himself after a lot of years mentoring Tom Brady and the Patriots dynasty.

What's in it for Bill Belichick?

While Belichick has all the intentions to come back, the Cowboys are not a team that might land him. Having a working professional relationship with Jerry Jones might not be in the books just yet. Moreover, the perfect fit for him would apparently be a squad that has a nice quarterback situation and a healthy salary cap.

“He's gonna want to be able to get this thing rolling. He's not getting younger,” Pelissero added.

A huge reason why Tom Brady's mentor in the Patriots system wants to return is because of the all-time wins record for coaches. At the point of writing, Belichick just needs 15 wins to be the all-time most-winning coach who has ever stepped into the NFL. The current holder of this honor is Don Shula. Moreover, he also still 27 wins away from notching the all-time regular season record.

So, the expectation would be to see the Patriots dynasty-maker coach for another three to four years. This also explains why he wants to be in a system in which he can immediately help notch wins in the regular season and postseason. With no drama and friction, unlike the one he has with Mike McCarthy's Cowboys, success is not that far off.

Time is ticking for Belichick not just in the league but also biologically. Hopefully, he reaches the top of the all-time coaching ladder by the time he fully retires from the league. For now, fans can enjoy insightful analysis and breakdowns from the best defensive schemers in all of NFL history.