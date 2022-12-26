By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins couldn’t pull off a Christmas win against the Green Bay Packers. Tua Tagovailoa’s three interceptions highlighted a brutal performance in a 26-20 loss that now has the Dolphins’ playoff hopes in jeopardy.

“It’s tough. You get an opportunity to play on Christmas Day against a really good team and I go out there, not being able to put my best foot forward,” Tagovailoa said to reporters in his postgame press conference. He said that he told his teammates that would be better after his poor game.

“It was just terrible how everything ended,” Tagovailoa said. “Like I told the guys, that’s on me and I’ll definitely get better from that.”

Tagovailoa at least took responsibility for each of his three interceptions. He threw for 310 yards and a touchdown but he was unable to keep up with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers due to his mistakes. Fans roasted him online, bringing back the infamous “Tua Turntheballova” nickname to make fun of him. The Dolphins are now 8-7 after losing four consecutive games.

Although the Dolphins still have the chance to make the playoffs, they have no more room for error, especially after the Buffalo Bills already clinched the AFC East title. They have to play their best ass they prepare to face the New England Patriots and New York Jets. Although Tua Tagovailoa isn’t completely at fault for the Dolphins’ spiral, he has to step up and play his best ball for his team in the coming weeks.