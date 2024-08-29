Tulane football recently announced their starting quarterback for the 2024 season opener, but it comes with a twist, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Source: Redshirt freshman Darian Mensah will start at quarterback for Tulane tonight and is expected to be one of three Tulane quarterbacks who play,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mensah will start at the QB position, but Tulane is also expected to play Kai Horton and Ty Thompson at some point in the game as well.

The Tulane Green Wave will play Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night. Tulane has made an effort to improve its roster in hopes of taking a step forward during the 2024 campaign. The future is bright for the program. However, the three-QB plan will catch the college football world's attention.

Tulane football's surprising quarterback plan

Tulane believes in Darian Mensah's potential. He will likely have an opportunity to earn sole possession of the QB1 position at some point. With that being said, the team will also utilize Kai Horton and Ty Thompson in the game on Thursday.

Thompson's case is especially interesting. He transferred from Oregon football in hopes of potentially earning the starting job at Tulane. In fact, it seemed like he may be in a respectable position to end up becoming Tulane's starting QB in 2024. Now, he will clearly have to impress in order to earn the gig.

All three quarterbacks will have even more motivation to play well on Thursday as a result of Tulane's three-quarterback plan. It is something that is quite rare, but this is the decision the team made.

Thursday's game projects to be a competitive affair. Tulane football is hoping to start the season strong. They have high expectations for the '24 campaign. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM EST on Thursday night as Tulane prepares to battle Southeastern Louisiana.