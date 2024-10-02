ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tulane and UAB face off in an American Athletic Conference game which could be detrimental to the Blazers, as they could fall into last place in the conference. Tulane is 1-0 in conference play and is chasing Army and Navy who are already 3-0. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tulane-UAB prediction and pick.

Tulane won a lopsided matchup in the season opener against Southeast Louisiana, which in hindsight was a poor way to prepare for their next two games. Tulane then had to take on ranked Kansas State and Oklahoma, which they lost back-to-back by allowing 34 points. Their defense didn't improve in the following game against Louisiana, but they pulled out the 41-33 win. The defense improved in Week 5, allowing just ten points in a 45-10 victory over South Florida.

UAB began their season much like Tulane, beating Alcorn State by a convincing 41-3 score. The rest of the season hasn't gone as well for UAB, as they've lost three straight games and haven't been particularly close in either of them. They lost 32-6 to UL Monroe as an 11-point favorite but kept the next game relatively close against Arkansas as a 22-point underdog. It should have been a close game against Navy last week, but they disappointed again with a 41-18 loss.

Tulane: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -650

UAB: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +460

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tulane vs. UAB

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulane played a near-perfect game against South Florida last week. They scored the first 31 points in the game, outgained South Florida 540-201, were 2-0 in the turnover battle, and went 8-12 on third down. Darian Mensah was the catalyst under center, as he threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Makhi Hughes didn't tally many yards, but he did get in the endzone twice on the ground.

Tulane's offense, as usual, has been firing on all cylinders. They are averaging 40.4 points per game, with 231.8 passing yards and 193.2 rushing yards. Mensah and Mario Williams have been the dynamic duo through the air, as Mensah has 1,122 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Williams has caught two of those touchdowns and also has 406 yards.

Why UAB Could Cover The Spread/Win

UAB didn't have as bad of a performance against Navy as the score would suggest. They only lost the yardage battle 452-395, but their two costly turnovers and failures on third down were the reasons for the loss. Jacob Zeno must clean up his turnover issues, as he had just 202 yards and two picks. Tulane's defense could be a good way to get back on track, as they've allowed 22.2 points per game this season.

Final Tulane-UAB Prediction & Pick

UAB will have plenty of trouble stopping Tulane's offense in this game. UAB allowed 28.3 points per game this season and is one of the worst teams in the country at stopping the run. Those numbers are skewed because they played Navy last week, but they've allowed 30+ points in their past three games.

Tulane has only been average on defense, while UAB is waiting to break out with some encouraging stats on the offensive side of the ball. Tulane will contribute most of these points, but this game could be a shootout.

Final Tulane-UAB Prediction & Pick: Over 55.5 (-110)