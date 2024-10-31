ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AAC battle as Tulsa visits UAB. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tulsa-UAB prediction and pick.

Tulsa enters the game sitting at just 3-5 on the year. They opened up with a win over Northwestern State, before losing to Arkansas State and Oklahoma State. They would then face Louisiana Tech. Tulsa gave up a 17-7 lead to need to hit a field goal with 32 seconds left to tie the game. They would go on to win in overtime. Since then, they lost three straight, falling to North Texas, Army, and Temple. Still, last time out, they scored two touchdowns in the final 2:26 of the game to beat UTSA 46-45.

Meanwhile, UAB is 1-6 on the year. They opened up the season with a 41-3 win over Alcorn State, but have not won since. Furthermore, the closest games of the year were both ten-point losses. One was the third game of the year when they fell 37-27 to Arkansas, and then last time out, they would fall 35-25 on the road to South Florida.

Here are the Tulsa-UAB College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tulsa-UAB Odds

Tulsa: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +122

UAB: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 57.5 (-114)

Under: 57.5 (-106)

How to Watch Tulsa vs. UAB

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tulsa Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tulsa has been led by Kirk Francis. He has completed 125 of 212 passes for 1,249 yards and seven touchdowns. He has thrown five interceptions and been sacked 11 times. Still, Francis has seen Cooper Legas come into the game in running situations. He has 48 passes this year with 27 completions for 445 yards and six scores. Legas has run the ball for 165 yards and a touchdown.

The top target this year has been Kamdyn Benjamin. Benjamin has 49 receptions on the year for 625 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Corey Smith has 11 receptions for 173 yards with a touchdown. Rounding out the top receivers is Zion Steptoe. Steptoe has 11 receptions for 153 yards this year. In the running game, Anthony Watkins has led the way. He has run 64 times for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Bill Jackson has run the ball 48 times this year for 262 yards. Finally, Lloyd Avant has 55 rushes for 192 yards this year.

Tulsa has struggled on defense this year. They are 121st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 124th in opponent yards per game. They are 75th against the rush while sitting 133rd against the pass. Dayne Hodge leads the way. He is second on the team in tackles, while having three pass breakups and an interception. Meanwhile, Owen Ostroski, Myles Jackson, and RJ Jackson Jr all come into the game with two sacks on the year.

Why UAB Could Cover The Spread/Win

UAB has moved from Jacob Zeno at quarterback to Jalen Kitna. Kitna has completed 78 of 136 passes on the year for 865 yards and four scores. Still, he has been intercepted six times this year and sacked 12 times. Zeno has performed slightly better this year, with 69.5 percent passing for 819 yards, six touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Zeno has also run for 97 yards this year.

The top receiver has been Kam Shanks. He has 36 receptions on the year for 333 yards and a touchdown. Further, Amare Thomas has 34 receptions this year for 370 yards and six touchdowns. Finally, tight end Terrell McDonald has nine receptions for 162 yards this year. In the running game, Lee Beebe Jr. has led the way. He has 92 rushes for 451 yards on the year. He has three touchdowns this year as well. Beebe has also brought in 16 receptions for 140 yards. Isaiah Jacobs has also run 41 times this year for 162 yards. He has not scored this year though.

UAB is 131st in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 105th in opponent yards per game on the year. They are 132nd against the rush this year while sitting seventh against the pass. Michael Moore has been solid this year. He leads the team in tackles while also having an interception. Meanwhile, Adrian Maddox has four pass breakups this year.

Final Tulsa-UAB Prediction & Pick

Neither offensive unit has been great this year. Tulsa has scored over 30 points just twice this year, both coming in wins against weak defenses. UAB has scored over 30 just once this year. Still, while the offensive units are bad, the defensive units are worse. Tulsa has given up 40 or more points in three of their last four. UAB has given up 35 or more points in five straight. As the Tulsa defense has regressed, they have seen the over hit in three of the last four games. Meanwhile, UAB has seen the over hit in five of the last six games. The only miss was against a great Army defense, and that was missed by just 1.5 points. There will not be much defense in this one, so take the over.

