Dear Mama, the new Tupac Shakur docuseries on FX, is getting more than just California love with these ratings numbers. The series premiere, which aired its two-part first episode on April 21st, has become the network’s most-watched unscripted debut in FX’s history when including both same-day viewing on FX and next-day viewing on Hulu. Per the norm with streaming figures, FX didn’t divulge exact viewership numbers.

President of FX Entertainment, Nick Grad, sung the praises of these numbers: “It’s only fitting that Allen Hughes’ definitive piece on Tupac and Afeni Shakur delivered a record performance for us and it speaks to Tupac’s enduring legacy,” said Grad in a statement. “Allen’s examination of Tupac viewed through the prism of his mother Afeni is a fascinating take that really gets beneath the education and experience that shaped his life and inspired him to become one of the greatest artists ever.”

Dear Mama centers on the relationship between Tupac Shakur — a defining musical artist of his generation and beyond — and his mother Afeni. One of the draws of the show is sure to be the never-before-seen audio and video footage highlighted by series director Allen Hughes.

While Tupac’s life has been well-documented, his mother Afeni Shakur — a renowned feminist leader during the 1970s — has been far less publicized. “Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the United States from a time of revolutionary fervor to hip-hop culture’s most ostentatious decade,” explains a statement on the series’ website.

Dear Mama has five parts, with still much ground to cover on the rise of Afeni and Tupac, so there could be more record viewership still to come for this hot show.