Tuskegee is bringing in a revamped coaching staff to improve upon their successful season in 2023. The Golden Tigers finished with a 7-4 overall record and tied for second in the SIAC at 6-2.

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers announced three new additions to their football coaching staff for 2024. Head coach Aaron James introduced Harry Williams, Roman Buchanan, and Chris Patterson to his staff.

“We are excited to announce the hires of these three great coaches,” James said in a press release from the university. “We aimed to fill our staff with the best possible candidates to build up our student-athletes on and off the field, and we feel we have done that.”

Williams will serve as the offensive coordinator for the Golden Tigers. The past two seasons, he performed the same duties at Alabama State. Williams is no stranger to Tuskegee as he played for the university as a wide receiver. He finished with 83 catches for 1,584 yards and eight touchdowns, and he also returned 19 kicks for 453 yards. Williams earned an opportunity in the NFL after the New York Jets drafted him in the seventh round in 2005. He bounced around with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and Houston Texans before going to the Amsterdam Admirals in the NFL Europa.

Buchanan, the new linebackers coach, was a safety and linebacker at the University of South Alabama. Across his four-year career from 2013-2016, Buchanan earned All-Conference honors at both positions and finished fourth on the school's all-time tackling list. Following a short stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Buchanan got into coaching at Clark Atlanta in 2020. He spent a year at New Mexico Highlands before becoming the quality control and nickel back coach at Mercer last season.

Lastly, Tuskegee and James targeted Patterson as their new offensive line coach. After graduating from Norfolk State and Liberty University, Patterson become a graduate assistant for Syracuse. Most recently, he was the offensive line coach at Lane and produced talent that found their way to the starting lineup for Colorado State in the transfer portal.