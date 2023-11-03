Tuskegee University's Ninth President, Charlotte P. Morris, is set to retire next spring per an announcement from the institution.

Tuskegee University's Ninth President, Charlotte P. Morris, is set to retire next spring, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. Morris has served in various capacities at Tuskegee in her 40 years at the institution. She was appointed as the 9th president of the university on August 1, 2021.

To prepare for the transition, the university's Board of Trustees has enlisted an executive search firm to assist in selecting Tuskegee University's Tenth President. The search committee will prioritize input from alumni and friends of the university. Dr. Morris will provide her support and expertise to the Board throughout this process.

Norma Clayton, Chair of the Board of Trustees, commended Dr. Morris for her service to Tuskegee.

“Your selfless service to Mother Tuskegee over the past 40 years, as a professor and interim dean in the business school and your tenure as the chief of staff to Tuskegee’s fifth president, Dr. Benjamin Payton, demonstrate your unwavering commitment and devotion to the university’s founding principles of knowledge, leadership, and service.”

Morris commented on her time at Tuskegee and the successful implementation of the “Embracing the Legacy, Transforming the Future” five-year plan.

“Outlining the roadmap for the university’s success was an essential, collaborative mission and I am confident the planning and two-year implementation has provided a foundation to support the 10th President and our next generation of students. I am also proud of raising millions to expand research, providing resources to ensure students in need are able to continue their academic pursuits, and watching our enrollment grow.”

“My hope is that I am leaving a legacy that shows the power of collaboration, the importance of integrity, and the value of servant leadership,” she also said.

During her tenure, Dr. Morris played a pivotal role in shaping the university's direction by spearheading the development of a comprehensive five-year strategic plan. Under her leadership, Tuskegee University witnessed a remarkable increase in research grants, with a specific focus on addressing health disparities among African Americans and combatting cancer within the Black community.

The university will regularly update its website with information from the search committee to maintain transparency. In some cases, direct communication will be used to keep the lines of communication open.