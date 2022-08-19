3 star Twins prospects who must be on expanded September roster for World Series push

The Minnesota Twins are hanging around in the American League playoff race. They sit one one game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central, and 1.5 games out of the final AL wild card spot. These are manageable deficits, but it’s clear they have some work to do if they want to come away with a playoff spot this season.

The Twins have exceeded expectations for most of the season, and have translated that into an unexpected playoff push for most of the season. They have led the AL Central for long stretches of the season in what has been a three horse between themselves, the Guardians, and the Chicago White Sox.

But now we are coming down to the business side of things, and if the season were to end today, Minnesota wouldn’t have a playoff spot. However, they have some young guns in their farm system that could be called up when rosters expand in September to help their cause. Let’s take a look at three prospects who could fit that bill and help the Twins make one last playoff push this season.

3 prospects the Minnesota Twins need to call up

3. Louie Varland

The Twins have had a lot of success this season because of their deep pitching staff. They don’t necessarily have any stars, but there also aren’t many weak links, which has allowed Minnesota to find some consistent success. They could strengthen an already strong pitching group by adding Louie Varland to the unit.

Varland has spent most of the 2022 campaign in Double-A with the Wichita Wind Surge, and he had been one of their best arms all season long. Varland’s numbers with the Wind Surge (7-4, 3.34 ERA, 119 K, 1.34 WHIP) were good enough to earn him a recent promotion to Triple-A, and he could soon find himself in the majors.

Varland has been used almost exclusively as a starter this season, but he probably would fit best in Minnesota’s bullpen for the time being. The Twins shored up their rotation by trading for Tyler Mahle at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and their bullpen could use an extra arm or two. Varland wouldn’t have many expectations, but getting him some experience in the majors to close out his successful 2022 campaign certainly wouldn’t hurt.

2. Simeon Woods Richardson

Another solid pitching prospect in the Twins farm system is Simeon Woods Richardson. Woods Richardson was picked up in the Jose Berrios trade with the Toronto Blue Jays last season, and he’s quietly become one of the teams top pitching prospects with a strong 2022 campaign.

Woods Richardson has spent the entire 2022 season in Double-A with the Wind Surge, and he’s put together a very strong campaign. He’s primarily been used as a starter (3-3, 3.06 ERA, 77 K, 1.16 WHIP), and has been solid for the most part. Woods Richardson has shown the potential to be a consistent middle of the order rotation piece who could contribute to a playoff team.

Similar to Varland, Woods Richardson would best be used in a bullpen capacity. There isn’t really anyone in the rotation for him to replace at this point, and Minnesota’s bullpen continues to see holes pop up seemingly every game. Woods Richardson could come in and be used in some low-leverage situations, but if he succeeds, he could help a bullpen that has struggled to find consistency as of late.

1. Matt Wallner

Many of the Twins top prospects are not major-league ready. That cannot be said for Matt Wallner, who has spent the 2022 season destroying minor-league pitching. Wallner recently eanred himself a promotion from Double-A to Triple-A, and there could be another promotion coming soon due to how good he’s been throughout the season.

Most of Wallner’s time has come in Double-A this season, and his stats (.299 BA, 21 HR, 64 RBI, 1.033 OPS) show that he definitely earned himself the promotion he recently got. Wallner quickly turned himself into one of the best all-around hitters in the Twins farm system, and it wasn’t surprising to see him get promoted recently.

Wallner hasn’t been in Triple-A for very long, but things haven’t gone as smooth for him to start. He’s hitting just .181 over 24 games so far, and his initial struggles could ultimately dissuade the Twins from giving him the call up. But Wallner has shown how good he can be this season, and it may be worth giving him a quick look at the majors before the season ends.

Wallner can play every spot in the outfield, which could allow Minnesota to rotate their starting outfield throughout the remainder of September to keep them fresh for the postseason. The Twins could certainly use another solid bat off their bench, and Wallner could potentially end up being that guy. His struggles are concerning, but giving him a shot in September could be a very beneficial move for the Twins.