The Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals square off in a rubber match Thursday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Twins took game one of this series 3-2. Seven different Twins' hitters had a hit a on the night. Donovan Solano had the only two RBI for the Twins in the game. On the mound, Pablo Lopez earned the win. He went six innings, allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out five. Jhoan Duran notched his 18th save of the season in the win. For the Cardinals, Tyler O'Neill hit a solo home run, and Nolan Arenado had the other RBI. Miles Mikolas had a good outing, but suffered the loss. He went seven innings, allowed three runs on six hits, and struck out seven.

The Cardinals won game two of the series 7-3. St. Louis slugged four home runs in the win, and that made up all of their runs. O'Neill and Jordan Walker hit solo shots, Lars Nootbar hit a two-run home run, and Alec Burleson hit a three-run home run. All seven of the Cardinals' runs were scored in the second and third inning. Dakota Hudson was the winning pitcher as he went seven innings, allowe two hits, three runs, and struck out seven. Minnesota scored all three runs in the seventh inning. Those runs came on a Matt Wallner three-run home run. Joe Ryan was handed the loss after allowing seven runs through four innings of work.

Sonny Gray and Matthew Liberatore are the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Twins-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Cardinals Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+125)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Twins vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have Sonny Gray on the mound, and he is having a pretty good season. Gray has made 21 starts this season, thrown 117 1/3 innings, struck out 115, and he has only allowed four home runs. Gray has also allowed opponents to bat just .236 off him. If Gray can continue to pitch well, the Twins will be able to cover this spread.

Minnesota is facing off against Liberatore. He has struggle during his time in the bigs, and this season has been no different. Liberatore has allowed opponents to bat .323 off him this season, and he has struck out just 22 batters while walking 16. The Twins should be able to put together some good at-bats, stack up some hits, and score some runs.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals need Liberatore to have a good game in this one. Luckily, Liberatore is pitching at home, and he performs a lot better in Busch Stadium. At home this season, Liberatore's ERA is 8.10 runs better than his road ERA. He has a better K/9, BB/9, and oBA. All Liberatore needs to do in this game is hold the Twins down and keep pitching the way he has at home.

The good news is the Twins strikeout more than any team in the MLB. Liberatore is not the biggest strikeout pitcher, but when facing the Twins, everyone is a strikeout pitcher. If Liberatore can get the Twins to chase some pitches, and generate some whiffs, the Cardinals will find a way to cover the spread.

Final Twins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Liberatore's home numbers are actually not bad. However, Sonny Gray is one of the better pitchers in baseball. With that said, the Cardinals are the underdog in this game, so I expect them to cover the spread. As long as Liberatore continues to perform at home, the Cardinals should be able to cover this spread.

Final Twins-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +1.5 (-150), Under 9 (-110)