Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Carlos Correa won’t be in Minnesota Twins’ lineup against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. Correa will miss the middle game of the Twins-Giants series because of a bruised left heel. Minnesota’s shortstop was a late scratch from the lineup.

Carlos Correa went 2-4 with a double in the Twins’ 4-1 loss against the Giants Monday. The veteran improved his batting average to .213, the highest it’s been in a month.

Kyle Farmer will start at shortstop in place of Correa. Farmer is hitting .299/.353/.442 with three home runs in 23 games.

In his second season with the Twins, Correa has struggled at the plate with a .302 on-base percentage, a .396 slugging percentage and six home runs. Correa agreed to a $350 million contract with the Giants in free agency. San Francisco never made the deal because of long-term injury concerns regarding Correa’s surgically repaired ankle.

Correa had surgery on his lower right leg, so a bruised left heel would be unrelated to the injury concerns of the Giants and later the New York Mets. The Mets also failed to pull the trigger on a mega-deal with Correa in free agency.

It’s not yet known how serious Correa’s heel injury might be. The shortstop has played in 44 of the Twins’ 48 games. If Correa has been dealing with the ailment for much of the 2023 MLB season, it could explain his disappointing numbers.

Despite Correa’s struggles, the Twiins lead the AL Central with a 25-23 record. Minnesota enters Tuesday night’s game with a 2.5-game lead over the second-place Detroit Tigers.

The Giants sit in third place in the NL West with a 23-24 record.