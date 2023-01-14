Before Carlos Correa eventually settled for a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins this week, he was left, right, and center over the last month. The shortstop initially agreed to a $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants before they saw a red flag in his physical and ultimately ghosted him just before the introductory press conference. Sure enough, the New York Mets also refused to commit to their initial $315 million offer after he did his medical with the franchise as well. They tried to re-negotiate, but the Puerto Rican ended up reuniting with Minny.

While Correa is back in the Twin Cities, he sat down with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and explained how he was in “complete shock” after the Giants backed out.

“I was looking for houses already over there (Correa’s introductory news conference with the Giants was scheduled for the next day). Then I get back to the hotel that night, and Scott calls me. I remember last time (in free agency) when he called me with Minnesota, he was like, “Congratulations. It’s official. You’re going to Minnesota.” This time, he said, “I need you to come to the room. We need to talk.”

“At that point, I knew something was wrong. His voice sounded serious,” Carlos Correa said. “There was not a lot of energy behind it. I headed over to his room and that’s when he told me. He said, “We’re having a problem with the physical. They’re talking about the MRI and the ankle.” I remember going like, “What?” I couldn’t believe it. I was in complete shock.”

“I had my suit and everything ready. My body has been feeling great. I did a physical before going to free agency last year. I did a physical before signing with the Twins. And I did an exit physical with the Twins. I didn’t think there was going to be a problem. I was 100 percent confident this was going to go through.”

Imagine looking at houses in your supposedly new city and then just like that, you’re left looking for another ballclub. As mentioned, the problem came from a past ankle injury.

In the end, Carlos Correa got his bag. Unfortunately, though, he won’t get that 10+ year deal. The infielder passed the Twins physical with flying colors and that organization loves him.

Perhaps everything worked out for the best. Giants fans meanwhile can only dream what Correa could’ve brought to the table.