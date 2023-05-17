Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Minnesota Twins are facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in California. Of course, that means Carlos Correa appearing at Dodgers Stadium, which has plenty of storylines following the unforgettable cheating scandal in the World Series a few years back.

However, Correa didn’t seem bothered by the showers of boos from the fans (h/t David Vassegh of SportsnetLA).

“It doesn’t bother me one bit, it happened in 2017-6 years ago. Every time I come here it’s expected, but I enjoy playing here it’s a great ballpark and great atmosphere.”

By now, he’s used to it, so it’s not surprising that he is just shaking it off. On Wednesday’s afternoon game, the stadium was far less full, but there were still plenty of boos for Correa.

Smaller crowd today because of the midday start, but Carlos Correa still heard plenty of boos. pic.twitter.com/4iQhFTpVch — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) May 17, 2023

Correa has been called a cheater plenty of times, which won’t end soon.

The Dodgers took the first game on Monday night before the Twins won the second game by a score of 5-1. So far, Correa has just one hit in the series in what has been a rough year so far for him.

On the season, Correa is hitting just .201 with six home runs and 23 RBI with 13 runs scored, certainly not what the Twins were hoping for after re-signing him in free agency.

Nonetheless, the Twins entered Wednesday’s game with a 24-19 record and comfortably in first place in the American League Central, with all four other teams below the .500 mark.

Regardless, Correa is used to the boos, and they won’t go away anytime soon, if ever, after the way everything went down.