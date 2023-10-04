The Minnesota Twins' long stretch of postseason agony is over. They finally won a playoff game after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 3-1. None other than Royce Lewis provided the fireworks Minnesota needed to pick up the win.

Paired with a great start from Pablo Lopez, who allowed a single run in 5.2 innings, Lewis hit two home runs to put the Twins ahead, scoring himself and Edouard Julien in the bottom of the first inning before smacking a solo shot in his next plate appearance to lead off the third inning. A playoff losing streak of 18 games, the longest ever in American sports, is now history.

Royce Lewis mashes a 2-run homer to left field and sends Target Field into a FRENZY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KjASTXDKpn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2023

The Twins drafted Lewis first overall in the 2017 MLB Draft and now are seeing him become one of the best hitters in the majors. The 24-year-old took in the atmosphere and loved all the energy that the fan base gave the team, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“That's a God thing,” Lewis said, via ESPN. “I'm just blessed to be part of it. It felt like I was blacked out the whole game. My heart was racing…All those fans — they really stepped up for us, man. It was special.”

The Twins' franchise has undergone tons of significant changes since their last playoff victory in 2004, which came in a 3-1 series loss to the New York Yankees in the ALDS. Since that victory on October 5, 2004, each team in MLB has won a playoff game. Minnesota got to close that chapter of failure in front of its home crowd with its young star coming through. How can you not be romantic about baseball?

Royce Lewis became the third MLB player to go yard in his first pair of postseason at-bats, joining former Twins star Gary Gaetti and Evan Longoria. The year Gaetti pulled it off, Minnesota went all the way to win the World Series. That’s certainly a nice coincidence Minnesota appreciates but the team knows that the job isn’t close to being over.

The Twins will send Sonny Gray to the mound in Game 2 while Toronto starts Jose Berrios. Minnesota will look to Lewis for some more big hits but also hope that the rest of the lineup can do some damage, too.