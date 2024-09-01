The Minnesota Twins would make the playoffs if the season ended when the calendar turned to September. They're currently 73-62, with a 3.5-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. Additionally, they're only one game behind the Kansas City Royals for the second spot.

However, there's still a month left of games to play before the dance begins. That's plenty of time for the Twins to either blow their lead in the standings or get hot and rise at the right time.

Who are three Minnesota players that could spearhead a hot streak?

OF Byron Buxton

Buxton hasn't played since August 12 due to a hip injury. The 2012 second-overall pick has progressed in his rehab but still has a ways to go, via The Athletic's Dan Hayes.

“I’ve been out here and been going through the stuff, but the intensity for me is not there,” Buxton said. “You just have to find that intensity to push it but not overdo it. That’s where the one day at a time comes in. There’s days where I feel good and I can go out there and can overdo it. They’re doing a good job keeping me within myself and understanding that we’ve still got a month left. We all know the situation: Want to be back, want to be back playing.”

Buxton will start a minor-league rehab assignment any day now. The 30-year-old needs to be fully healthy for the Twins to do damage in October.

“There’s a lot of things I do and it feels good,” Buxton said. “Still feel strong, so that’s the best thing. But there's still a few things that’s getting over the hump and getting over that curve a little, to not put us in a worse position when I do come back. I wouldn’t want to come back and play a couple days and it reoccurs because I didn’t take the extra couple of days on the front end to get it right. Not being cautious, but there’s still a little in there. But it definitely feels better and feels close.”

Despite the injury, Buxton is still in the midst of one of his better seasons. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is slashing .275/.334/.528 with 16 homers, 49 RBI, and six stolen bases. If he can return to the big leagues by mid-September and get back to that level of production, it'll do wonders for Minnesota's momentum.

OF Trevor Larnach

Larnach has knocked the cover off the ball this year, but he's been a victim of unlucky ball placement, via The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman.

“He’s had good swings all year,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s gone through periods of time where, personally, I don’t think he’s been too fortunate (getting hits). I feel like he’s been pretty consistent with his approach and knows what he’s trying to do. He’s a big, strong guy. When he puts a good, pleasant swing on the ball, it goes out of the ballpark. He hits the ball hard.”

Larnach is slashing .253/.323/.445 with 14 homers and 45 RBI across 292 at-bats this year. However, his hard-hit percentage is 44.8, which ranks 70th in the league and is only 0.3 points behind New York Mets star Pete Alonso.

“I just try to be process oriented,” Larnach said. “And learn what your body is doing and how you’re getting pitched.”

Even though many of his hard hits have been caught, it's only a matter of time before more of those balls reach the ground if he keeps hitting them hard.

“I feel like the luck isn’t always there, but I can’t control that,” Larnach said. “As much as I want to change that, I can’t do much about it. This is going to sound pretty vanilla and boring, but I just try to prepare well, be ready and put together good at-bats.”

If Buxton and Larnach are both in top form in a few weeks, the Twins' lineup will be scary.

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson

Richardson has shown promise in his first full big-league season, going 5-3 with a 3.85 ERA across 23 starts. If the 23-year-old strings together a few good starts in September, he could earn high-leverage innings in the playoffs.

Richardson is the type of middle-of-the-rotation hurler that can be a pitching staff's biggest X-factor. Opposing teams expect to be challenged by the aces, but if the third and fourth pitchers put up ace-type results, then it's nearly impossible to beat them in a series.

Richardson could use a rebound, as he hasn't passed five innings in his last three starts. If the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder can last deep into games going forward, he'll be a valuable weapon for Baldelli.