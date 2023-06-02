The Minnesota Twins may have won Thursday night's battle against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians, but fans left the game with an anxious feeling after stars Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton left the contest due to injury. After the game, Buxton who was hit in the ribs by a pitch, and Correa, who tweaked his foot while warming up between innings, spoke to reporters and provided some clarity on their respective injuries.

Here's what Correa and Buxton had to say, per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com.

When asked what the pain was like, Buxton asked Park if he had ever been hit in the ribs and when told no, advised the Twins reporter to not let that happen.

The oft-injured Twins outfielder, who dealt with leg tightness earlier in the year, will get imaging done on his ribs on Friday, according to manager Rocco Baldelli.

Baldelli is “hopeful” that the Buxton injury won't be too serious, given the fact that it did not get worse as the evening progressed.

Meanwhile, Correa, who has struggled while battling a bad back this year, has now had to deal with nagging plantar fasciitis in his left foot, an injury he tweaked in the field on Thursday.

Correa told Park that he “wasn't feeling” the injury in the slightest on Thursday until he took a “wrong step” while throwing with Twins teammate Alex Kirilloff between innings.

Minnesota will see how the star shortstop feels on Friday.

Given the fact that this injury has been nagging Correa, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Friday's game against the Guardians.

Likewise for Buxton, who has missed time due to countless injuries during his Twins career.

In addition to Correa and Buxton, Max Kepler also left the game due to a migraine.