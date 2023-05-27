Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa received a positive injury update on Friday. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Minnesota is optimistic that Correa can avoid a trip to the injured list, per The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman.

There was initial concern after Correa was scratched from the Twins’ lineup on Tuesday with an apparent injury. It was later revealed that he was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. The Twins weren’t sure if the injury would require an IL stint. It was a possibility, but Correa’s presence in the lineup is obviously encouraging on Friday. Additionally, the fact that he’s at shortstop and not DH suggests Minnesota believes he is indeed okay.

That said, the team will still closely monitor the situation. If the injury becomes too much to handle moving forward, Carlos Correa may receive some time off. Friday’s game will be important for determining the next steps.

Correa has struggled mightily at the plate in 2023, slashing just .213/.302/.396 with a .699 OPS and six home runs heading into Friday versus the Toronto Blue Jays. Minnesota needs him to get back on track, as he’s arguably their best player alongside Byron Buxton when playing up to his full capability.

The Twins haven’t had a great season by any means, but they do currently lead the American League Central with a 26-24 record. In fact, they are the only team in the division with a winning record at the moment. Their lackluster division has benefited them, but Minnesota still needs to perform better overall.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Carlos Correa’s injury status as they are made available.