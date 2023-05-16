A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Relatively speaking, Minnesota Twins infielder Joey Gallo is having some sort of a resurgence in the 2023 MLB regular season. So far in his first year with the Twins, Gallo is hitting just .209, but that’s definitely much better to look at than the .160 batting average he had during his combined time in 2022 with the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“My swing was tough to fix and needed an overhaul…They did everything they could to get me on track,” Joey Gallo told David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports his poor performance last season that saw him get traded by the Yankees to the Dodgers.

Joey Gallo has never been a consistent hitter, as he sports just a career .200 batting average to go with a career BABIP of .255. However, his strikeout rate has gone down from 39.8 percent in 2022 to only 31.8 percent with the Twins. In addition to that, he has a higher walk rate of 14.0 percent this season compared to his 14.0 percent rate in 2022. His .910 OPS is currently the best in a season since he made his first of two All-Stars in 2019.

The 29-year-old Joey Gallo has nine home runs on the season to go wiht a .327 OBP and .582 slugging percentage. His 147 OPS+ highly suggests that he is having a much better time in Minnesota than he had with the Yankees and the Dodgers. A new environment in a non-major market seems to be so beneficial for Joey Gallo, who signed a one-year deal worth $11 million with the Twins back in December.