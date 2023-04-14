Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins are two AL teams with major playoff aspirations. While it’s still early in the season, the Twins showed the Yankees, and the entire league why they’re a team to be feared.

Minnesota scored nine runs in the first inning against the Yankees. That marked a new Twins’ record for the highest-scoring inning against the Yankees in franchise history, via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com.

After a sacrifice fly to start the scoring, Minnesota recorded three straight doubles to strengthen their lead to 5-0. Three home runs followed, the first two from Michael Taylor and Edouard Julien. When Carlos Correa hit a 376-foot blast of his own, nine runs had come across the plate for Minnesota as the Twins set franchise history.

Heading into the contest, Minnesota held a record of 8-4 on the year. However, their offense hasn’t been the driving force behind their early season success. The Twins rank 15th in runs scored (58) and home runs (14), 16th in batting average (.249) and 21st in OPS (.717).

Still, the Twins proved that they have the potential to be an offensive juggernaut. While Carlos Correa hit a bomb, Minnesota got major contributions from two of their unheralded players in Julien and Taylor. If the entire Twins offense puts it together, Minnesota could be scary.

The Twins didn’t stop after their nine-run outburst against the Yankees. After another home run from Taylor, they held an 11-1 lead entering the sixth inning. After reaching new team highs, the Twins will hope their offensive momentum continues throughout the Yankees’ series and beyond.