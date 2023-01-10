By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Minnesota Twins swopped in and agreed to a contract with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, who had previously been in agreement on deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. But concerns about Correa’s past injury history scared both clubs away from the All-Star shortstop, who landed back with the Twins after spending the 2022 season with the franchise.

Given recent developments, no one would blame the Twins if there was some apprehension about Carlos Correa’s physical following this latest agreement. However, the club seems to be feeling good about Correa’s health.

The Twins “share” Correa’s optimism that he’ll be able to pass Tuesday’s physical and make the deal official, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Such optimism makes sense, considering, as Nightengale notes, Carlos Correa played for the Twins this past year.

He also underwent an “exit physical” with the club.

In other words, if there was reason for the Twins to be concerned, they would have expressed it long before they swooped in and agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract with the talented shortstop.

Further adding to the belief this deal will finally get done is a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who notes that the Twins are “ok” with Correa’s ankle, an obstacle that stood in the way of the Giants and Mets’ deals.

It appears that the Carlos Correa saga could finally be coming to an end.

However, one can bet that Twins fans will be holding their breath until the deal is officially announced.