Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Joey Gallo’s impressive debut with the Minnesota Twins was halted due to an unfortunate injury. As Minnesota looks to replace Gallo’s production, the Twins have turned to one of the best prospects in their farm system.

The Twins have recalled infielder Edouard Julien, the team announced. He is making his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Chicago White, batting eighth and playing second base.

Minnesota drafted Julien in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He has gone on to appear in 234 minor league games, hitting .284 with 37 home runs, 143 RBI and 57 stolen bases.

Over the past few seasons, Julien has proven why he deserves an opportunity at the MLB level. In 2022 Fall League, Julien hit .365 and led the league with 21 runs and 20 walks. He followed that up with an impressive showing for Team Canada at this year’s World Baseball Classic. The infielder led the WBC in slugging (1.154) and OPS (1.821).

Julien made it into nine AAA games before getting called up. He hit .290 with two home runs and four RBI. With a man down, the Twins are hoping Julien’s success translates to the major leagues.

Joey Gallo has been dealing with side soreness. He has been able to take drills at first base and swing in the batting cages. However, he is currently on the 10-day injured list. That could be Julien’s timeline to prove his worth with the Twins. If he succeeds, it’d be hard to send him down, even with Gallo returning.

Edouard Julien is currently ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the Twins’ system by MLB Pipeline. With his first MLB opportunity in front of him, Julien will look to show Minnesota what he’s made of.