Speculation surrounding Carlos Correa's potential trade from the Minnesota Twins gained traction during the Winter Meetings. Still, the team and Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, firmly dismissed the rumors. While the Twins have been open to trade discussions involving other players, there is no indication that the star shortstop is being shopped.

“The last time I talked to him, he told me the fishing was good,” Boras quipped on Wednesday when asked about Correa’s satisfaction with the Twins. “So, yeah, he’s happy there.”

Correa, who is set to earn $36 million next season, also holds a no-trade clause, giving him significant control over his future. The Twins’ front office has emphasized that inquiries about their top players, including Correa, are standard due diligence rather than active efforts to move them.

Team officials have been clear about their stance on Correa amid rumors stemming from the team’s payroll constraints. President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey reiterated that it would take a “high bar” even to consider trading Correa or any of the Twins' core players, including Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton.

The Twins will hold on to Carlos Correa despite rumors

“We’re always open to creative ideas, but players like Correa are critical to our plans moving forward,” Falvey said.

The trade market has been heating up following major free-agent signings, with teams like the White Sox and Guardians opting for significant trades. However, the Twins have yet to show interest in joining that trend regarding their franchise cornerstone.

While the Twins face financial challenges, they are exploring other ways to manage their payroll. Chris Paddack, a starting pitcher owed $7.5 million next season, is considered a potential trade candidate due to his injury history and pending free agency in 2025. The rising cost of starting pitching on the free-agent market could increase his appeal to other teams.

Christian Vázquez, who is set to earn $10 million in the final year of his contract, could also be moved if the Twins find suitable backup options for Ryan Jeffers, who is expected to take on a larger share of catching duties. For now, Carlos Correa remains central to the Twins’ strategy, both on and off the field. Coming off a productive season and viewed as a leader in the clubhouse, Correa’s role is crucial as the team looks to remain competitive in the AL Central.

With Boras confirming Correa’s contentment and the Twins maintaining a high bar for any trade discussions, fans can rest assured that the shortstop will likely remain in Minnesota for the foreseeable future. As Falvey put it, “Our focus is on building around players like Carlos, not trading them.”