With Juan Soto off the market, teams that missed out on him may turn their attention to exploring a trade for Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins. Despite the Twins' financial constraints, President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey stated on Monday that while he’s open to hearing trade proposals, he’s not looking to offload Correa’s salary without significant value in return.

“When (Correa) was on the field, he was one of the best players in the game,” said the Twins president. “Ultimately, he didn’t play as many games as we would have liked because he was dealing with the plantar fasciitis. That was unfortunate. But when he played, he was really good for us. He’s a leader. He’s a key member of the clubhouse. Obviously, you expect teams to call on players like that, especially with where we are and some of the conversations we’re having with other clubs. But we want to win, so a high bar is set.”

Following a disappointing end to last season and the Twins’ announcement that a sale would be considered, Falvey and Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll anticipated receiving trade inquiries, particularly about high-profile players like Carlos Correa.

The Minnesota Twins are focused on winning

While they are open to listening to offers, Falvey and Zoll remain focused on strengthening the team with the goal of winning, not selling off key assets.

The star shortstop's performance played a significant role in the Twins' fluctuating season. He earned his first All-Star selection since 2021, his final year with the Astros.

However, plantar fasciitis in his right foot halted Correa season after the All-Star break, stalling the team's momentum. By the time Correa returned in mid-September, Minnesota was battling to maintain a Wild Card spot, eventually falling short to division rival Detroit.

Correa's struggles with plantar fasciitis continued in 2024, marking his second consecutive season dealing with the condition—this time affecting his right foot, after battling a similar issue with his left foot at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Along with other injury setbacks in recent years, the frustration was evident. However, the Twins remain focused on one key point: When Correa is healthy, he excels. Even after missing two months, he posted an impressive .960 OPS in September, showcasing his ability to thrive when on the field.

Considering the Twins' financial constraints, it’s only expected that teams with larger budgets might consider pursuing Correa, who could provide a major boost to a title-contending roster. Last season, Correa posted a .310/.388/.517 batting line, with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs in 367 plate appearances, showcasing his ability to be a difference-maker when healthy.

Trading Carlos Correa will be a net loss for the Twins

Correa is scheduled to earn $36 million this season and is owed $128 million over the next four years. Moving his contract could free up space for the Twins to make more moves, either through signings or trades, to strengthen their roster.

However, trading Correa would also mean losing their best player, and his value would be extremely difficult to replace, regardless of how much financial flexibility Falvey and the Twins gain.

The Twins have an abundance of young infield talent, including Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, and Edouard Julien, but Correa remains the superior option at shortstop.

It’s more likely that Falvey and Zoll will trade one of those young infielders, possibly alongside a young starter like Simeon Woods Richardson, David Festa, or Zebby Matthews, to acquire a more seasoned player who can help improve the team in 2025.