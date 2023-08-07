Veteran starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel made his debut for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, and it went well, as he pitched five innings and gave up one run, while giving up eight hits and walking two in the Twins' 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Dallas Keuchel spoke about how good it felt to get back on the mound and perform well.

“It was really nice, I just kind of want to start off on the right foot,” Keuchel said, via Bally Sports North. “First and foremost I respect those guys over there with the DBacks, so knowing them a little bit kind of helped me out, but at the same time I had some nerves that I didn't really expect, so getting that first out really helped.”

The Twins moved to 59-54 with the win over the Diamondbacks, they now move to 4.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. If Keuchel can recapture some of his form from a couple of years ago, he could be a useful arm for the Twins down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Keuchel spoke about the defense behind him, and specifically his former teammate Carlos Correa from their days with the Houston Astros.

“That's always reassuring when you have a couple good plays early,” Keuchel said, via Bally Sports North. “Having a familiar face with Carlos [Correa] behind me was really settling. Been kind of talking to him through the last month.”

Keuchel hopes to help Carlos Correa and the Twins get into the playoffs and make a run.