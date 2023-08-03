The Minnesota Twins reportedly selected former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel's contract Thursday. In a different move, Joe Ryan was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin strain, per Twins writer Betsy Helfand.

Dallas Keuchel joins the Twins' active roster

Keuchel, 35, won the 2015 American League Cy Young award while pitching for the Houston Astros. That season, the left-hander led the league in wins (20), innings pitched (232), total shutouts (two), and WHIP (1.017). Keuchel also posted a sparkling 2.48 ERA to go along with a career-high 216 strikeouts.

He has not pitched in the big leagues since 2022, when he appeared in 14 games between the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Texas Rangers.

His MLB future was in question following the '22 campaign, but Keuchel is receiving another chance with the Twins.

Joe Ryan placed on IL

Minnesota's pitching staff has been solid for the most part in 2023. Ryan emerged as a star-caliber pitcher in 2022 but has labored throughout this season. He currently owns a 4.43 ERA and 1.135 WHIP. He has struck out 152 hitters, however.

The Twins have aspirations of winning the American League Central division. In order to do so, they will need their pitching to step up. Ryan will play a big role assuming he can return and stay healthy at some point down the road.

Perhaps they will catch lightning in a bottle with Dallas Keuchel. He obviously is not the same pitcher he once was but his veteran expertise should given him a chance to perform well in Minnesota.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Twins as they are made available.