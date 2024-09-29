The Minnesota Twins are sticking with their skipper. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is returning to the team in 2025, per The Athletic. Baldelli's fate was uncertain previously, after Minnesota fell apart this season. The Twins are eliminated from playoff contention despite holding a 70-53 record in August.

One reason Baldelli may be keeping his job is because of what he did in 2023. The manager helped the Minnesota franchise get to the American League playoffs last season. The Twins manager says he understands the current frustration from the fanbase.

“The fans, I think, have a right to feel almost any way they choose,” Baldelli said, per the Minnesota Star Tribune. “I believe that. Frankly, any time we haven't had success here, I've heard them in the stadium, and that's part of managing a Major League Baseball team.

“I respect the fans. The Minnesota Twins fans showed me last year when we were in the playoffs amazing things, things that can change the outcome of a game in favor of their team. You can't have greater passion than what I saw. If I'm going to accept that, take that and enjoy that, then I'll also take the criticism when things don't go well.”

Behind the Twins collapse in 2024

Minnesota went 12-25 following the date of August 17. The Twins are about to finish the season with at least 82 wins, but nowhere near the high mark they saw in mid August. The Twins have lost 8 of their last 10 games, and fans certainly do have a bad taste in their mouth.

There's reason to believe in Borelli, despite the struggles. The manager was AL Manager of the Year in 2019, and has won the AL Central three times in his tenure. That includes during the 2023 campaign. Still, the team didn't finish the 2024 campaign the way that the Twins and their fans wanted.

“I feel like most of the blame should be on the players,” Twins pitcher Bailey Ober said.

This is the second time in three years that Minnesota faded in the last portion of the season. The last time this happened was in 2022, when the Twins lost 29 of the club's last 45 games. Again, the collapse began in mid August. Next season, Twins fans will surely be keeping a close eye on what happens in the final six weeks or so of the campaign.

Minnesota plays the final game of its 2024 season Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:10 Eastern.