Minnesota Twins first baseman Joey Gallo continues his downward spiral at the plate. He has been batting poorly this season and especially of late. He's also going to be the first to admit what his major issue is on offense.

“Striking out,” Joey Gallo said, per Bobby Nightengale of the Star Tribune.

Joey Gallo added to his woes at the plate when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers on the road. Fortunately for the Twins, his poor performance did not result in a loss, as they came away with a 6-3 victory.

So far in the month of June, Gallo is batting just .139 with only a home run and two RBI across 12 games and 36 at-bats. He also has a .184 on-base percentage and a .278 slugging percentage in that same span.

The high frequency of strikeouts isn't a new problem for Joey Gallo, who entered Sunday with a 38.8 percent strikeout rate this season. That's the second-worst figure among all players in the big leagues with at least 190 plate appearances. Only Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom (39.8 K%) has a worse one.

“I'm going to strike out a lot,” Gallo added. “That's how it is with me unfortunately. Just continue to keep going out there and putting swings on the ball because I can do damage when I do that. The work is incremental stuff here and there.”

Joey Gallo, who was traded by the New York Yankees to the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, signed a one-year deal worth $11 million with the Twins in December.