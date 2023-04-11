Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Minnesota Twins are off to a strong start to the 2023 season. Minnesota has dealt with some injury trouble in the early-going though, including a pair of injuries to SS Carlos Correa and OF Joey Gallo. Fortunately for the Twins, neither injury appears to be serious.

Joey Gallo is reportedly optimistic that he will avoid a trip to the injured list, per MLB.com. Gallo, who’s dealing with right side soreness, said the ailment was bothering him during a recent series. Nevertheless, he’s hoping to return soon for the Twins.

Carlos Correa was scratched from the Twins lineup on Monday due to back tightness. There was a chance that Correa was going to return on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, but he’s not in the starting lineup. Kyle Farmer is playing shortstop for Minnesota on Tuesday night against Chicago. Gallo is also not in the lineup for Tuesday night’s affair.

Minnesota is hoping that both Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo can return as soon as possible. Gallo endured a down 2022 season but still figures to be a key piece to the puzzle in 2023 after signing with Minnesota during the offseason. Correa re-joined the Twins during the offseason as well, and is arguably their best player. Although, a strong case can be made for Byron Buxton as well.

If the Twins can manage to avoid the injury bug on a consistent basis, they may be able to compete with the Cleveland Guardians and White Sox for the American League Central division title.