Minnesota Twins first baseman and outfielder Joey Gallo continues to be bothered by his hamstring injury. As a result, the team has decided to put him on the 10-day injured list.

According to reports, Gallo has been dealing with a strained hamstring for some time now. He sustained the injury back in May 14, though he tried to play through it until it became unbearable. He has struggled ever since suffering from the health setback, hitting just .154 all while accumulating 28 strikeouts in 52 at-bats, per ESPN. He has also made just three home runs during that span.

Prior to the Twins' decision, Gallo was on the roster against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. However, he was surprisingly scratched off before the start of the contest and replaced by Willi Castro.

In a related move, the Twins have recalled Kyle Garlick from Triple-A St. Paul to fill in for Gallo on the roster.

It remains to be seen if Joey Gallo will be available to rejoin the Twins once he's time on the injured list is over. However, as everyone knows, recovering from a hamstring issue can be tricky and shouldn't be rushed. With that said, Minnesota fans should definitely manage their expectations and only hope for the best when it comes to Gallo's recovery.

Of course the 29-year-old's absence is quite the hit for Minnesota. After all, despite batting .188, Gallo leads the team in home runs with 11 and OPS at .799. He has also made 23 RBIs in 46 games this campaign, numbers which are hard to replicate for anyone.

Here's to hoping that Gallo returns sooner rather than later, though!