Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

After it was revealed on Thursday that SP Tyler Mahle will require Tommy John surgery, OF Max Kepler exited the Minnesota Twins’ game versus the San Diego Padres with an apparent leg injury, per CBS Sports. The severity of Kepler’s apparent injury hasn’t been specified yet, but the Twins are certainly hoping for the best.

Kepler blasted 36 home runs back in 2019 and appeared to be a future star for the Twins. He took a step back in 2020, but most people around the MLB world weren’t concerned since the ’20 campaign only lasted 60 games. Kepler’s struggles continued into 2021 and 2022 though, dealing with injuries and underperformance in both seasons. He was linked to various teams in trade rumors prior to 2023 but nothing came to fruition.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Through 26 games this season, Kepler is slashing just .223/.312/.468 with a .780 OPS and six home runs. The Twins added outfield depth over the offseason, but they still value Kepler’s left-handed bat in the lineup. A potential long-term absence would negatively impact Minnesota. For now, however, there’s still a chance that Kepler could be fine. We will provide updates on his status as they are made available.

As for the game itself, the Twins defeated the San Diego Padres 5-3, adding to San Diego’s struggles in recent action. Minnesota has performed well to open the 2023 season, now holding a 21-17 record. That mark is good for first place in the lackluster American League Central. In fact, the Twins are the only AL Central team with a record of above .500 as of this story’s publication.