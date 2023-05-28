Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Despite facing numerous injuries, the Minnesota Twins currently lead the AL Central with their 27-26 record. As the Twins look to gain a larger lead in their division, Minnesota will be welcoming back two familiar faces.

Minnesota will be activating Royce Lewis and Max Kepler off of the injured list on Monday, via Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. In turn, the Twins will be optioning Kyle Garlick and Matt Wallner to AAA.

Lewis, a former No. 1 overall pick by the Twins, is making his way back from ACL surgery. He dominated his rehab assignment, hitting .333 with four home runs, 11 RBI and four stolen bases.

The infielder made his major league debut in 2022, appearing in 12 games. He hit .300 with two home runs and five RBI. Even with his partial ACL tear, Lewis still ranks as the second-best prospect in Minnesota’s organization, via MLB Pipeline. Now healthy, he’ll look to make an impact in the big leagues.

Max Kepler has been a staple in the Twins’ lineup since 2016. He once again filled a major role in Minnesota for 28 games in 2023 before going down with a hamstring injury. He was hitting .212 with six home runs and 14 RBI prior to the hamstring flare up.

The Twins currently rank 24th in the MLB with their .230 batting average. Their 240 runs scored does rank slightly better at 16th in the league. However, if Minnesota wants to win the Central, they’ll need more help offensively.

Royce Lewis and Kepler are on the way to help. As soon as they’re activated, both should play immediate roles for the Twins; music to Minnesota’s ears.