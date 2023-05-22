The Minnesota Twins need a third baseman. However, they have no interest in returning Josh Donaldson, according to a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Donaldson, who is 37 years old, played for the Twins in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He is now with the New York Yankees.

However, Donaldson has had injury issues this season. He has only had 16 plate appearances and recorded two hits. Josh Donaldson has not played since April 5.

Last week, Donaldson sliced his thumb while putting together something at home, according to MLB reporter Bryan Hoch. It is expected he is on a similar timetable to right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who seems to be on track to return in early June.

The Twins are 25-22, which ranks first in the AL Central. However, Minnesota has made changes with third base due to injury.

It has Kyle Farmer as its starting third baseman. He has been productive at the plate, batting .316 this month while recording two home runs and nine RBIs.

However, Farmer has played multiple positions in the past and is not a designated player at third.

The Twins hoped Jose Miranda would play better, but he was assigned to Triple-A St. Paul May 10 once Farmer returned from a mouth injury.

Donaldson, who won the AL MVP award in 2015, hit for 26 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Twins during the 2021 season. His fielding stats for the 2020 and 2021 seasons can be viewed in the attached links.

He only played 28 games for the 2020 season, which was shortened to 60 contests for all teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after he suffered a calf strain.