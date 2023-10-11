MLB has approved Byron Buxton's return to the Twins' roster to replace the injured Alex Kirilloff for Game 4 against the Houston Astros tonight, according to Talkin' Baseball.

Byron Buxton has not played for the Twins since August 1, but he is an impact player when he is on the field. The Twins will look to avoid elimination against the Astros in Game 4 with Buxton replacing Alex Kirilloff on the roster.

More to come on this developing story.