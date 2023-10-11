MLB has approved Byron Buxton's return to the Twins' roster to replace the injured Alex Kirilloff for Game 4 against the Houston Astros tonight, according to Talkin' Baseball.

Byron Buxton has not played for the Twins since August 1, but he is an impact player when he is on the field. The Twins will look to avoid elimination against the Astros in Game 4 with Buxton replacing Alex Kirilloff on the roster.

RECOMMENDED
Yordan Alvarez, Astros, Dusty Baker, Alex Bregman

Dusty Baker, Alex Bregman speak on Yordan Alvarez’s insane postseason heroics for Astros

Quinn Allen ·

Astros Twins, Astros Twins prediction, Astros Twins pick, Astros Twins odds, Astros Twins how to watch

Astros vs. Twins Game 4 prediction, odds, pick, how to watch AL Division Series – 10/11/2023

Bryan Logan ·

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins

Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. drops big injury update after playoff elimination

Alex House ·

More to come on this developing story.