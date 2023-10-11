MLB has approved Byron Buxton's return to the Twins' roster to replace the injured Alex Kirilloff for Game 4 against the Houston Astros tonight, according to Talkin' Baseball.
Byron Buxton has not played for the Twins since August 1, but he is an impact player when he is on the field. The Twins will look to avoid elimination against the Astros in Game 4 with Buxton replacing Alex Kirilloff on the roster.
More to come on this developing story.
MLB has approved Byron Buxton's return to the Twins roster for Game 4 tonight. He'll replace the now injured Alex Kirilloff
Buxton hasn't played since August 1st pic.twitter.com/jHZ4UTDC73
— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 11, 2023