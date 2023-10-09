The Minnesota Twins came out on Sunday and put their best foot forward in Game 2 of the ALDS, beating the Houston Astros 6-2. While the offense certainly did their part, most notably Carlos Correa, so did the pitching staff.

Pablo Lopez threw an absolute gem and carved up a strong Astros lineup. Following the victory, Correa had nothing but praise for the Twins ace. Via The Athletic:

“What you saw today was a true ace,” said Correa. “(López) cements himself with this start as one of the best pitchers in the game, there’s no doubt about that. On the biggest stage, the biggest spot, with the most pressure that anybody could have, he showed up, and he showed up big time against a great lineup. It was one of the most impressive outings I’ve ever seen.”

Lopez wasn't just good. He was fantastic. The right-hander tossed seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing six hits while striking out seven and walking one. That's ridiculously impressive considering the type of bats on the other side. The Twins starter also threw a gem in the Wild Card Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, only allowing one run in 5.2 frames. His playoff ERA now sits at 0.71 to go along with a 2-0 record.

The 27-year-old knew very well he had to be at his absolute best in order to give Minnesota a chance at winning. Getting run support undoubtedly helped and gave him a comfortable cushion to work with after the Twins took an early 3-0 lead.

As for Correa, he was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and also played stellar defense at shortstop. Minny now heads back home for a crucial Game 3 at Target Field on Tuesday afternoon.