Carlos Correa's revenge tour is on. The Minnesota Twins are eager to take down the Houston Astros in the ALDS. They have a great leader to help them reach that goal in the former Houston star himself.

The Twins delivered the Astros their first loss in a divisional series at Minute Maid Park since 2015 by a score of 6-2 in Game 2. Correa hit two doubles, walked, singled and drove in three runs to lead his team and even up the series at one game apiece. He also recorded the last out of the game by throwing out his successor, Jeremy Peña, and passed David Ortiz and Derek Jeter on the playoff RBI leaderboard.

What a play! Correa gets Peña to end the game. pic.twitter.com/0iXwepyl9y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 9, 2023

The job is far from over. Correa knows exactly how the Astros respond to losses and is making sure the Twins stay ready to go, according to Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports.

“I know what happens when they lose a game,” Correa said, via FOX Sports. “I've been on the other side, and I know the speech and the meetings and all the stuff that happens. They'll be ready to go in the next game. So will we.”

Carlos Correa was met with boos by the Astros crowd despite being one of the key players that uplifted them to dynasty status and receiving applause in Game 1. But in the heated postseason series, the 29-year-old knows the deal — as do his former teammates. He's locking in and ensuring that the Twins do the same.

The playoffs have long been where Correa shines. His experience is pivotal for a Twins franchise whose recent playoff history was, prior to this season, totally miserable. Correa was not very good in the regular season but he has once again risen to the occasion under the bright lights in October. Pablo Lopez has given the Twins some great starts and Royce Lewis has had his moments at the plate. They will have to put it all together in order to beat the Astros.

The series now turns to Minnesota with the Twins hosting Game 3 on Tuesday afternoon. Cristian Javier will take the mound for Houston while Sonny Gray gets the call for the home team.