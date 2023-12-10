As the Twins continue their goal of cutting payroll, Minnesota has put both Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco on the trade block.

The Minnesota Twins recaptured the AL Central crown after a two year hiatus. As they look to double down on their title, the Twins are open to a roster retooling.

Minnesota has been receiving trade calls on Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco. The Twins have been actively listening as both players are available on the trade block, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Before the offseason festivities began, the Twins made it clear that they were looking to cut payroll. They've already lost Sonny Gray to the St. Louis Cardinals. Trading away Kepler and/or Polanco could be a way for Minnesota to cut payroll and begin thinking of the future. But a trade could also allow for the Twins' young talent to get a shot to contribute in 2024.

Kepler has been with the Twins since 2015. Appearing in 967 games, the outfielder has hit .236 with 153 home runs and 466 RBI. Kepler is coming off of arguably his best season since 2019, as he hit .260 with 24 home runs and 66 games in 2023.

Polanco arrived a year before Kepler, but due to injuries has appeared in less games (832). Still, he has hit .269 with 112 home runs, 447 RBI and 51 stolen bases. The infielder was an All-Star back in 2019.

Minnesota's current roster proved it can still win the AL Central. But the Twins might have other plans after coming up short in the playoffs. Both Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco have been staples on the Twins for a decade. But if another team offers Minnesota a deal they can't refuse, the Twins are willing to trade either, or both of them.