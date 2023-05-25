Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa was recently scratched from the team’s lineup due to an apparent injury. It’s been a difficult 2023 season for Correa after an exhausting offseason that saw two contracts fall by the wayside due to health concerns, only for the shortstop to end up returning to Minnesota. His season recently suffered another setback, as it was revealed that Correa was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi believes a potential trip to the injured list is a possibility following the diagnosis, per MLB Network on Twitter.

“That question right now is one the Twins and Correa will wrestle with today,”Morosi said of Carlos Correa possibly playing through the injury. “They’ve got an off day today and then they will see during the weekend series if Correa can get back on the field and play through what is becoming a very concerning situation with respect to his left foot.”

“But if he can’t be in the lineup tomorrow, I would suspect… that we will see an injured list assignment for Carlos Correa.”

The situation is unclear at the moment, which leaves the Twins in a difficult spot. Minnesota needs one of their best players on the field as they look to remain atop the American League Central, but they also don’t want Correa to risk further injury by playing through the ailment. Minnesota currently holds just a two and a half game lead over the Detroit Tigers in the Central.

The Twins also understand that Carlos Correa has previous injury concerns, which is the main reason why his contracts fell through with both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets during the offseason. The Twins will continue to closely monitor the situation, with a final decision on an IL stint likely coming within the next few days.