Twins will depend on pitching, but a young player like Brooks Lee could play a key role

As the Minnesota Twins prepare for the 2024 season, team president Derek Falvey says prospect Brooks Lee is getting close to being Major League ready.

Brooks Lee is “getting close to being major league ready,” Derek Falvey said. Falvey noted Lee has taken ground balls at 2B and 3B. If Lee is promoted to @MLB, the @Twins left side could remain Correa at SS and Lewis at 3B; Julien also can play 1B.@MLBPipeline @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 19, 2024

“He is getting close to being major league ready,” Falvey said.

If Falvey is correct and Lee can make the Twins roster this season, he has a chance to be the team's starting 2nd baseman. The Twins pushed Lee hard last season, and he made significant progress throughout the year. Lee batted .275/.347/.461 between Double A and Triple A and that solidified his standing within the organization.

Lee was originally selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He is clearly one of the top prospects within the organization.

Manager Rocco Baldelli will be depending on the team's pitching to get them back to the playoffs and potentially the American League Central title.

The Twins lost veteran pitchers Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda and Emilio Pagán to free agency in the offseason. While those losses certainly will have an impact, the the team's bullpen has a chance to be the best in the American League.

The Twins added relievers Jay Jackson, Steven Okert and Zack Weiss through trades, signings and a waiver claim. They also signed pitcher Josh Staumont in December.

But no matter how good the pitching will be for the Twins, they need multiple players to emerge as solid contributors during the 2024 season. One of those players could be Brooks Lee, who demonstrated last season that he is capable of significant growth.

If that can continue throughout spring training and into the season, Lee has a chance to make a significant addition to the Twins lineup.