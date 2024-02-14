If Royce Lewis stays healthy, some believe the Twins infielder could be a potential MVP candidate.

While the Minnesota Twins are defending AL Central champions, they've spent the offseason focusing more on lowering their payroll rather than adding to make another run. However, to some, the Twins already have the pieces in need to compete.

Starting with infielder Royce Lewis. The Twins star got an eye-opening MVP assessment from baseball analyst Sean Casey, via the MLB Network.

“If this guy can stay healthy, this might not be a longshot,” Casey said of Lewis' MVP chances. “I'm just saying man, if this guy can get 140 games, you might see some big numbers and he might be in the conversation.

Unfortunately, reaching 140 games has been a problem for Lewis. Injuries have limited the infielder to just 70 games over his two seasons in the major leagues. The majority of those appearances came in 2023, when Lewis appeared in 58. Despite limited time, Lewis impressed, hitting .309 with 15 home runs, 52 RBI and six stolen bases. Over his career, he has hit .307 with 17 long balls and 57 RBI.

Based on his career numbers, Lewis would be projected to hit .307 with 39 home runs, 132 RBI and a 6.5 WAR. Even if those stats seem a little unrealistic, Lewis' potential is certainly for real.

For Royce Lewis to seriously be considered an MVP candidate, the Twins would likely need to be in the hunt. While they've lost some pieces, the infielder is looking to help Minnesota defend their crown. The first order of business will be ensuring that Lewis is on the diamond for the majority of the season.

But in the eyes of Sean Casey, a healthy Lewis would be a dangerous player for every other team in the league. And a beacon of hope for the Twins.