The Minnesota Twins have made another bold offseason move, trading for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor. The Twins will look for Taylor to bolster the team’s outfield as Minnesota attempts to make a postseason run.

Taylor being dealt to the Twins was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel. Minnesota will be sending left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz to Kansas City, via the MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand.

Taylor has been with the Royals for the past two seasons after spending the first seven of his MLB career with the Washington Nationals. He is a career .241 hitter with 74 home runs, 281 RBI and 95 stolen bases.

Sisk is not listed inside the Twins’ top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. However, Cruz ranked as Minnesota’s 28th best prospect. Still, he has yet to advance beyond the AA level.

The Twins’ outfield is currently projected to feature Joey Gallo in left, Byron Buxton in center and Max Kepler in right. However, adding Taylor gives Minnesota more versatility at the position. If a player were to go down with injury, or if the team wanted to have Gallo spend a game at designated hitter, Taylor could fill in.

While his predominant position is center field, Taylor has experience playing all three at the major league level. Furthermore, he won his first Gold Glove back in 2019.

Minnesota has had an impressive offseason, re-signing Carlos Correa and trading for Pablo Lopez. Michael A. Taylor might not be as flashy, but he could be a crucial role player for the Twins this upcoming season.