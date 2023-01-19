For the Miami Marlins, their offseason has been filled with rumors regarding their openness to trading star pitcher Pablo Lopez. The Marlins, who continue to remain mediocre, have struggled to build a competent team in recent seasons, so it’s no surprise that they have been involved in trade rumors surrounding Lopez. While losing Lopez would hurt, the team and their fans had a reason to smile recently with the signing of Johnny Cueto being made official.

The veteran Cueto signed a one-year deal with the Marlins in free agency after putting together a fantastic bounce-back campaign in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox. Cueto was one of Chicago’s most consistent pitchers on the season (8-10, 3.35 ERA, 102 K, 1.23 WHIP) and will look to continue his late-career renaissance in 2023. Cueto’s introduction video with the Marlins was recently released, and well, it’s something that deserves to be watched a couple of times.

#Marlins Johnny Cueto has an introductory entrance for the ages. @MLBpic.twitter.com/y44UfWwsxh — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) January 19, 2023

Talk about a first impression with your new team. Cueto immediately makes his presence felt in Miami here, and shows his new teams and its fans exactly what he’s all about. Cueto isn’t the electric pitcher he once was back in his prime, but he’s still full of good energy even as he approaches his age 37 season.

Cueto will be a key piece in the Marlins rotation, which again, could be without Lopez if he ends up getting traded. Still, Miami will have Sandy Alcantara on board, so Cueto will be playing a supporting role to him and potentially Lopez in 2023. The Marlins don’t have World Series aspirations, but they will be looking for Cueto to eat some innings in a similar manner to what he did last season with the White Sox, and if that ends up happening, this deal will be a win for Miami.