Minnesota Twins fans celebrated something they haven’t seen their team do in nearly 20 years on Tuesday: win a playoff game. The Twins took Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, winning their first playoff game since 2004 in front of a raucous Minnesota crowd.

The Twins more than noticed the crowd of over 38,000 at Target Field and gave them their credit after the win.

“The ballpark today, I think, was a great representation today of how the community feels about us and what we do,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, via Alden Gonzalez. “I thought the place was going to split open and melt. Honestly. It was out of this universe out there on the field. The fans took over the game. They helped us win today.”

Twins starter Pablo Lopez soaked in the crowd when he was pulled in the sixth inning. He allowed one run in 5.2 brilliant innings.

“This game meant a lot to us for many, many reasons,” Lopez said. “We just wanted to put an end to something that was very unfortunate to our beloved fans. Our fans have been so great to us — they support us, they root for us no matter the situation. It felt right. The way I see it now, we have a new streak going.”

The Twins are now a win away from the ALDS and the Minnesota fans might be even louder on Wednesday as their team goes for the clinching win.

“All those fans — they really stepped up for us, man,” Royce Lewis said. “It was special.”